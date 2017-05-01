One killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm City - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm City

One person was killed on a motorcycle vs.vehicle hit-and-run crash in Palm City Monday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 

The accident happened on northbound I-95, near mile marker 106.  

Officials say the motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. 

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pick up truck, possibly a Nissan, with front-end damage. The vehicle fled northbound on I-95. 

Traffic in the area is backed up, officials said. 

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.