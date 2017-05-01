Seniors honored for enlisting in Armed Forces - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Seniors honored for enlisting in Armed Forces

Around 150 high school seniors in Palm Beach County, preparing to graduate, were celebrated today for something else.

These young adults all made the decision to join the United States Armed Forces, like Dwyer high school senior, Kristy Ip.

“I decided to enlist because I wanted to do something bigger than myself,” Ip Said.

“At first I was surprised, but now I will support her,” her mom Xue Zeng said.

Zeng joined fellow parents watch their sons and daughters, prepare to join the Army, Marines, Air Force, Navy and National Guard.

For 18-year-old Ip, it was a personal decision.

“None of my family members have been in the national guard or any of the military.”

The Florida Army National Guard will pay for her tuition at UCF.

She hopes to become a doctor one day.

“Taking control of my future,” she says.

lp is looking forward to the fitness aspect, prepared for the unknown.

“Hone my strengths and test my weaknesses and try to do something that I’ve never done before,” she said. 

During summer, everyone you saw there will report to boot camp.

 

