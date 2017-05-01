Ex-Athletic director out on bond

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

UPDATE: Former Palm Beach Gardens High School's athletic director William Weed is out on bond. Weed will go before a judge Tuesday.

EARLIER:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.— Former Palm Beach Gardens High School's athletic director William Weed is facing a charge of video voyeurism, according to police.

A police report states that he used a covert camera to obtain videos and images of a female juvenile.

Police and the U.S. Marshal Service South Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Weed Monday.

They booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Palm Beach County School District had previously reassigned Weed.

Detectives seized several electronic devices from Weed's home in February.

He is officially charged with Video Voyeurism and Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device.

Police said there is no evidence of any other victims.