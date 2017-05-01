Ex-Athletic director out on bond - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ex-Athletic director out on bond

UPDATE: Former Palm Beach Gardens High School's athletic director William Weed is out on bond. Weed will go before a judge Tuesday.

EARLIER:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.— Former Palm Beach Gardens High School's athletic director William Weed is facing a charge of video voyeurism, according to police.

A police report states that he used a covert camera to obtain videos and images of a female juvenile.

Police and the U.S. Marshal Service South Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Weed Monday.

They booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Palm Beach County School District had previously reassigned Weed.

Detectives seized several electronic devices from Weed's home in February.

He is officially charged with Video Voyeurism and Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device.

Police said there is no evidence of any other victims.

The Palm Beach County School District released the following statement:

We are disappointed when any employee faces criminal charges, and it is particularly disheartening when the allegations involve a crime against a minor. At this time, it does not appear that the individual used his professional role to exploit students at his school. The Division of Professional standards investigation is ongoing. 

