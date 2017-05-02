HS seniors honored for enlisting in Armed Forces

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Kelly's new guy: Ryan Seacrest joins "Live" show as host

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

Around 150 high school seniors in Palm Beach County, preparing to graduate, were celebrated Monday for something else.

The young adults all made the decision to join the United States Armed Forces, like Dwyer High School senior Kristy Ip.

“I decided to enlist because I wanted to do something bigger than myself,” Ip said

“At first I was surprised, but now I will support her,” her mom Xue Zeng said.

Zeng joined fellow parents watch their sons and daughters, prepare to join the Army, Marines, Air Force, Navy and National Guard.

For 18-year-old Ip, it was a personal decision.

“None of my family members have been in the national guard or any of the military.”

The Florida Army National Guard will pay for her tuition at UCF.

She hopes to become a doctor one day.

“Taking control of my future,” she says.

lp is looking forward to the fitness aspect, prepared for the unknown.

“Hone my strengths and test my weaknesses and try to do something that I’ve never done before,” she said.

During summer, everyone you saw there will report to boot camp.