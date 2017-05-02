Motorcyclist killed in I-95 hit-and-run crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist killed in I-95 hit-and-run crash

Story Video: Click here

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Monday evening in Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 

The wreck happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 106 at 8:55 p.m.  

Officials said the motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene. 

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pick up truck, possibly a Nissan, with front-end damage. The vehicle fled northbound on I-95. 

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.