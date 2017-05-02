SUV crashes into Riviera Beach dentist office - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SUV crashes into Riviera Beach dentist office

Police continue to search for the person who crashed a sport-utility vehicle into a Riviera Beach dentist office Monday night.

A police department spokesperson said officers responded to Dr. Richard Ricci’s office on Blue Heron Boulevard at about 10 p.m.

 

When they arrived, they found the vehicle had crashed into the building, which located just west of the bridge to Singer Island.

By Tuesday morning, the dentist had put up a shutter over the damaged window. But evidence of the crash, like broken glass and splintered wood, remained in the parking lot.

Riviera Beach police said the driver and another person in the SUV both ran away after the crash. The department did not provide a description of those people.

If you have any information about the incident, call Riviera Beach police at 561-845-4123.
 

