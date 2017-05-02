Plans to widen Florida's Turnpike near Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plans to widen Florida's Turnpike near Boynton

A highly-congested stretch of Florida's Turnpike may soon see some relief.

The Florida Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a widening project proposed for the 7-mile stretch between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lake Worth Road.

Currently, once drivers pass the Lantana Toll Plaza, the highway is reduced to two lanes. FDOT says there is now a need to expand the highway to three lanes.

Included in the plans is room for future express lanes, which are similar to those found on roads in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The express lanes have faced harsh criticism where people cite safety concerns and the high prices drivers sometimes pay to use them.

To provide feedback, visit the West Boynton Recreation Center at 6000 Northtree Blvd, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

