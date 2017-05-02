Plans to widen Florida's Turnpike near Boynton

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A highly-congested stretch of Florida's Turnpike may soon see some relief.

The Florida Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a widening project proposed for the 7-mile stretch between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lake Worth Road.

Currently, once drivers pass the Lantana Toll Plaza, the highway is reduced to two lanes. FDOT says there is now a need to expand the highway to three lanes.

Included in the plans is room for future express lanes, which are similar to those found on roads in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The express lanes have faced harsh criticism where people cite safety concerns and the high prices drivers sometimes pay to use them.

To provide feedback, visit the West Boynton Recreation Center at 6000 Northtree Blvd, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday,