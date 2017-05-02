Deal would reimburse costs of Trump's visits

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Local law enforcement is getting some backup of their own.



Congress has approved a budget that includes millions to help agencies protect President Donald Trump when he comes to town.

By mid-February, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office had already racked up $1.5 million in overtime since Trump was elected in November.

The bill covers expenses from the day after the election last year through September of this year.



It includes $61 million for local enforcement at his home here in Palm Beach County as well as in New York City.



U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, whose district includes Mar-a-Lago, says she's happy for the funding but worries about the future.



“This is an unprecedented amount of money being spent on the president's protection because of his frequent visits,” she says.

U.S. Congressman Ted Deutsch says the measure is just a start.

“This is a good step, but it's just a step," he says.



Deutsch says he also has his concerns moving forward.



“I don't believe that we should have to carve out funding from the American taxpayers in every budget to pay those costs, especially when he's coming to this private club,” said Deutsch.

Palm Beach County commissioners have also considered a special tax on Mar-a-Lago to help pay for the security during Trump's visits.