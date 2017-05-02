McDonald's touts 'frork' fry utensil

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

NEW YORK (AP) -- McDonald's is touting a new french fry-centric utensil - the "frork" - as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers.

The chain says the utensil has an opening where people can insert some fries, which act as edible tines. McDonald's says it will give away 100,000 of them to people who buy the new burgers starting May 5.

It's the latest push by McDonald's Corp. to drum up excitement and get people into its restaurants, after four years of declining customer transactions in the United States.

The stunt is intended to draw attention to the chain's new "Signature Crafted Recipes." McDonald's calls the utensil "edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative," but also "superfluous." It made a mock infomercial that it posted online.