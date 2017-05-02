1 Shot, 2 others stabbed in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and two others were stabbed Monday night in Lake Worth.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of North M St. at about 10:45 p.m. after  two men were involved in an altercation with a woman who lived at the residence. 

 

The result of the altercation was a man shot and two others stabbed.

Two people fled in vehicle, which was later recovered near Lantana Road and Dixie Highway.

The wounded suspect was transported to a local hospital. The other suspect was arrested. 

PBSO said the victim had injuries that were not life threatening and was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives are still investigating the incident,

