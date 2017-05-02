PBSO investigating Lake Worth shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO investigating Lake Worth shooting

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating a shooting in Lake Worth.

PBSO says the victim is not cooperating with deputies.

First arriving firefighters found the victim laying on the ground near Holiday Drive and Lake Worth Road.

The man was transported to a local trauma center by helicopter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

