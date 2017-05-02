Storage units targeted by PB County burglars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Storage units targeted by PB County burglars

Story Video: Click here

Be alert and beware; the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a few hundred burglaries to storage units county-wide that have been occurring since February.

Tuesday morning deputies released still images captured by surveillance cameras at the Public Storage near Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail. 

 

The theft was the most recent in the string of burglaries. All of them were at indoor storage facilities and they happened between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

PBSO warns people to store their items at facilities with good working cameras. Once you find a safe place, deputies say you should buy a round lock since it prevents the lock from being cut.  

Also, if you can, make sure to lock up high-value items like jewelry, weapons and ammunition somewhere else.

Know anything about these crimes, call Crimestoppers (800) 458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.