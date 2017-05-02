Storage units targeted by PB County burglars

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Story Video: Click here

Be alert and beware; the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a few hundred burglaries to storage units county-wide that have been occurring since February.

Tuesday morning deputies released still images captured by surveillance cameras at the Public Storage near Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail.

The theft was the most recent in the string of burglaries. All of them were at indoor storage facilities and they happened between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

PBSO warns people to store their items at facilities with good working cameras. Once you find a safe place, deputies say you should buy a round lock since it prevents the lock from being cut.

Also, if you can, make sure to lock up high-value items like jewelry, weapons and ammunition somewhere else.

Know anything about these crimes, call Crimestoppers (800) 458-TIPS.