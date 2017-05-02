Motorcyclist ID'd in fatal I-95 hit-and-run

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Kelly's new guy: Ryan Seacrest joins "Live" show as host

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

A 60-year-old Port St. Lucie man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 106 at 8:56 p.m.

Officials said the motorcyclist, James Michael Hauser, 60, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pick up truck, possibly a Nissan, with front-end damage. The vehicle fled northbound on I-95.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP at 954-308-5929.