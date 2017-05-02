Motorcyclist ID'd in fatal I-95 hit-and-run - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist ID'd in fatal I-95 hit-and-run

A 60-year-old Port St. Lucie man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 

The wreck happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 106 at 8:56 p.m.  

Officials said the motorcyclist, James Michael Hauser, 60, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene. 

 

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pick up truck, possibly a Nissan, with front-end damage. The vehicle fled northbound on I-95. 

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP at 954-308-5929.

