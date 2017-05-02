Port St. Lucie man wins $2M in lotto scratch off - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie man wins $2M in lotto scratch off

A Port St. Lucie resident just cashed in on a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials said in a news release Tuesday that John Dolas, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a top prize  playing the $2 million Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

Dolas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.6 million.

He bought his winning ticket from the Circle K Gas Station located at 2902 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

 

