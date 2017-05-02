West Palm police investigate separate shootings

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Kelly's new guy: Ryan Seacrest joins "Live" show as host

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

West Palm Beach police are investigating two separate shootings that happened about two hours apart.

Just after 10:30 Monday night officers found a man near 24th Street and North Tamarind Avenue who had been shot.

the 19-year-old had been shot twice and told investigators that the shooting happened somewhere on I-95.

His injuries were not life-threatening and the case was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Thirty minutes after midnight officers were dispatched to the Malibu Bay Apartments at 770 Malibu Bay Dr.

They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.