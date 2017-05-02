West Palm police investigate separate shootings - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm police investigate separate shootings

West Palm Beach police are investigating two separate shootings that happened about two hours apart.

Just after 10:30 Monday night officers found a man near 24th Street and North Tamarind Avenue who had been shot.

the 19-year-old had been shot twice and told investigators that the shooting happened somewhere on I-95.

His injuries were not life-threatening and the case was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Thirty minutes after midnight officers were dispatched to the Malibu Bay Apartments at 770 Malibu Bay Dr.

They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.

 

