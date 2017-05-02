Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at WPB Publix - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at WPB Publix

One of two winning tickets in Monday’s Fantasy 5 Florida drawing was sold at a Publix in West Palm Beach.

The ticket was sold at the Andros Isle Publix located at 8989 Okeechobee Blvd.

Top prize for Monday’s drawing was $99,814.73.

The other winning ticket was sold at a Publix located at 4260 SW 152nd Ave. in Miami.

Winning numbers for Monday’s Fantasy 5 were 02-05-11-20-26.

