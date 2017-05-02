Cops: Man crawled through 'doggy door' to steal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man crawled through 'doggy door' to steal

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police have arrested a man accused of entering a home through a "doggy door" to steal items.

Police say 38-year-old Curtis Brown can be seen on surveillance video entering a woman's home on Bayshore Boulevard through the dog's access door.

The victim told police when she got home on April 19, 2017, she noticed two of her cameras were facing upward. When she checked her surveillance footage, she saw a man redirect a camera outside the house, then enter the home and redirect a camera inside.

Police say a clear profile of the left side of the suspect's face can be observed on the video.

The victim told police that she personally knows the suspect in the video, Curtis Brown. She says he has done lawn maintenance for her in the past.

A neighbor who also knows Curtis Brown and has had him do odd jobs in the past, reviewed the footage and also confirmed his identity.

Police say a search of the pawn shop database revealed that Brown sold three pieces of jewelry to the Gold Shop III on Bayshore Boulevard on April 20, 2017.  One of the items matched the description of an item reportedly taken during the incident.

When shown photographs of the other items, the victim confirmed that those items were also stolen from her, and she provided details about unique markings on the items.

Curtis Brown was arrested and charged with Burglary, Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, and providing False Info to a Pawn Broker.

A database search for Brown revealed an extensive criminal history dating back to 1998 including: burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, trespassing and perjury charges.

