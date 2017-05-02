Cops: Man crawled through 'doggy door' to steal

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police have arrested a man accused of entering a home through a "doggy door" to steal items.

Police say 38-year-old Curtis Brown can be seen on surveillance video entering a woman's home on Bayshore Boulevard through the dog's access door.

The victim told police when she got home on April 19, 2017, she noticed two of her cameras were facing upward. When she checked her surveillance footage, she saw a man redirect a camera outside the house, then enter the home and redirect a camera inside.

Police say a clear profile of the left side of the suspect's face can be observed on the video.

The victim told police that she personally knows the suspect in the video, Curtis Brown. She says he has done lawn maintenance for her in the past.

A neighbor who also knows Curtis Brown and has had him do odd jobs in the past, reviewed the footage and also confirmed his identity.

Police say a search of the pawn shop database revealed that Brown sold three pieces of jewelry to the Gold Shop III on Bayshore Boulevard on April 20, 2017. One of the items matched the description of an item reportedly taken during the incident.

When shown photographs of the other items, the victim confirmed that those items were also stolen from her, and she provided details about unique markings on the items.

Curtis Brown was arrested and charged with Burglary, Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, and providing False Info to a Pawn Broker.

A database search for Brown revealed an extensive criminal history dating back to 1998 including: burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, trespassing and perjury charges.