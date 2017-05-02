PBSO: Teen shot himself in the leg in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Teen shot himself in the leg in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating a shooting in Lake Worth.

PBSO says a teen was carrying a weapon along the railroad tracks near the Tri Rail station when he unintentionally discharged the weapon and shot himself in the leg.

First arriving firefighters found the victim laying on the ground near Holiday Drive and Lake Worth Road.

PBSO says he went to a mobile home park near the railroad track.

Investigators say he lied about the wound, saying he had been shot by others.

The teen was transported to a local trauma center by helicopter.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.