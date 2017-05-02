Fire destroys RV in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire destroys RV in St. Lucie County

A fire destroyed an RV in St. Lucie County Tuesday morning.

The recreational vehicle went up in flames in the 9800 block of S. Indian River Drive around 11:09.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire.

Nearly a dozen units from the St. Lucie County Fire District, along with the sheriff's office, responded to the scene.

 

 

