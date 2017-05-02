Arrest made after 1 shot, 2 stabbed

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and two others were stabbed Monday night in Lake Worth.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of North M St. at about 10:45 p.m. after two men were involved in an altercation with a woman who lived at the residence.

The result of the altercation was a man shot and two others stabbed.

Two people fled in vehicle, which was later recovered near Lantana Road and Dixie Highway.

The wounded suspect was transported to a local hospital. The other suspect was arrested.

The arrested person was identified as 47-year-old Gary White of Lake Worth, according to the sheriff's office.

PBSO said the victim had injuries that were not life threatening and was transported to a local hospital.



Detectives are still investigating the incident,