Lake Okeechobee reservoir proposal heads to Gov.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- With four days left in session, the Florida Legislature has passed a top Republican's proposal to divert toxic algal discharges from coastal communities.

The House and Senate both passed the measure (SB 10) on Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Rick Scott. The bill had previously gone through some Senate-approved changes in the House. Some of those changes included reducing the state's annual debt service from $100 million to $64 million.

In an effort to minimize impacts on agricultural workers, the measure also prohibits the state from taking private property to build the reservoir. The sugar and agricultural industries have welcomed this change.

The $1.5 billion project would build a 240,000-acre-feet (78.2 billion gallons or 296 billion liters) reservoir system south of Lake Okeechobee to keep harmful discharges from fouling coastal communities.