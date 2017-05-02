Missing, possibly endangered child sought

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered child.

Bri’Ajah Seward is believed to be with her biological mother Creshaunna Davis, according to the sheriff's office.

Creshaunna reported to an office of the Florida Department of Children and Families for supervised visitation but ended up driving off with Bri’Ajah, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later but Creshaunna and Bri’Ajah are still missing.

Davis is 5’3” and weighs 125 lbs.

There is an active DCF order to take Bri’Ajah into custody.

Anyone who sees them should call 688-3400 or their nearest law enforcement agency.