Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

Prosecutors continue to release more audio recordings from witnesses who were in the area the night local drummer Corey Jones was shot and killed by former Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja.

“I heard pow pow pow." That’s how Andre Kwak describes the gunshots he heard.

He was staying at one of the nearby hotels, in town from British Colombia for a conference.

In a recorded interview with his local police, Kwak tells the detective that it was 3 a.m. when he woke up to gunfire. Though, he says he wasn’t sure until he saw the news the next morning.

“On the news they were saying there was five shots but I only heard three. I heard pow pow pow.”

This is just one of the dozens of witness audio recordings conducted by investigators.

Raja is now set to stand trial in October for killing Jones that night. Prosecutors and Raja’s defense both agreed that they needed more time as they continue to take testimony.

There don’t appear to be any eye witnesses, according to investigators.However, there are plenty of ear witnesses, including Kwak, and most importantly, that AT&T dispatcher who was on the phone with Corey Jones as the shooting unfolded.

The State Attorney’s Office also released the FBI Firearms Case Record Report that shows how investigators analyzed the bullet holes and casings to determine the trajectory and reconstruction of the scene.

