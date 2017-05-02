PBSO looking for purse snatcher - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO looking for purse snatcher

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for an unknown female they say stole a woman's purse at the Wellington Green Mall on April 27 and was captured on mall surveillance video using her credit cards. 

According to officials, the woman was also seen in the mall with another female with a small child. 

The suspect is described as dark-skinned, heavy set female with back hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt with the American flag, black tights and dark sneakers. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 10800-458-TIPS.

 

