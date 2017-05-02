PBSO looking for purse snatcher

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for an unknown female they say stole a woman's purse at the Wellington Green Mall on April 27 and was captured on mall surveillance video using her credit cards.

According to officials, the woman was also seen in the mall with another female with a small child.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned, heavy set female with back hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt with the American flag, black tights and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 10800-458-TIPS.