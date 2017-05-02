Missing child located safe; mother in custody - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing child located safe; mother in custody

UPDATE: According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Bri’Ajah Seward has been located safe. The mother has been taken into law enforcement custody. 

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered child.

Bri’Ajah Seward is believed to be with her biological mother Creshaunna Davis, according to the sheriff's office.

Creshaunna reported to an office of the Florida Department of Children and Families for supervised visitation but ended up driving off with Bri’Ajah, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later but Creshaunna and Bri’Ajah are still missing.

Davis is 5’3” and weighs 125 lbs.

There is an active DCF order to take Bri’Ajah into custody.

Anyone who sees them should call 688-3400 or their nearest law enforcement agency.  

