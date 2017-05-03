Man injured in Delray Beach hit-and-run dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man injured in Delray Beach hit-and-run dies

A man injured in a Delray Beach hit-and-run crash on April 15 has died from his injuries.

Delray Beach police say they received a 911 call around 3 a.m.

Scott Matesky, 39, was crossing Atlantic Avenue at NW 10th Avenue when he was struck by a driver.

 

Police say the driver, who was driving a new model white 4-door Honda Civic, took off westbound on Atlantic Avenue and got on Interstate 95 northbound.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who may have information about the hit-and-run driver.

Matesky was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

