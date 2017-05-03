Man injured in Delray Beach hit-and-run dies

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

A man injured in a Delray Beach hit-and-run crash on April 15 has died from his injuries.

Delray Beach police say they received a 911 call around 3 a.m.

Scott Matesky, 39, was crossing Atlantic Avenue at NW 10th Avenue when he was struck by a driver.

Police say the driver, who was driving a new model white 4-door Honda Civic, took off westbound on Atlantic Avenue and got on Interstate 95 northbound.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who may have information about the hit-and-run driver.

Matesky was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.