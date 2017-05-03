Crews respond to Lake Worth apartment fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews respond to Lake Worth apartment fire

Crews responded to an early-morning fire Wednesday at an apartment complex in Lake Worth.

The fire occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the Dolphin Apartments located at 1517 South Federal Hwy.

 

At 6 a.m., Palm Beach County Rescue and sheriff's deputies are at the scene. 

Area residents said two people were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire has not been released.

