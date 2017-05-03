Crews respond to Lake Worth apartment fire

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Kelly's new guy: Ryan Seacrest joins "Live" show as host

Kelly's new guy: Ryan Seacrest joins "Live" show as host

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Jimmy John's to offer $1 subs for Customer Appreciation Day

Jimmy John's to offer $1 subs for Customer Appreciation Day

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

Story Video: Click here

Crews responded to an early-morning fire Wednesday at an apartment complex in Lake Worth.

RELATED: Download WPTV app for breaking news

The fire occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the Dolphin Apartments located at 1517 South Federal Hwy.

At 6 a.m., Palm Beach County Rescue and sheriff's deputies are at the scene.

Area residents said two people were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.