MCSO conducts manhunt after driver flees crash

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office is conducting a manhunt for a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

MCSO says the man fled the traffic stop and ended up crashing his vehicle into a tree. He then took off on foot.

Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area of Bridge Road west of Kanner Highway and are searching for him on foot and by air.