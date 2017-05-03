MCSO conducts manhunt after driver flees crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MCSO conducts manhunt after driver flees crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office is conducting a manhunt for a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

MCSO says the man fled the traffic stop and ended up crashing his vehicle into a tree. He then took off on foot.

Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area of Bridge Road west of Kanner Highway and are searching for him on foot and by air.

