Lake Worth apartment fire sends 2 to hospital

Crews responded to an early-morning fire Wednesday at an apartment complex in Lake Worth that sent two people to the hospital.

According to a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the fire occurred at 3:55 a.m. at the Dolphin Apartments located at 1517 South Federal Hwy

First arriving-crews saw light smoke coming from a second-story unit and entered to investigate Firefighters found a small kitchen fire and extinguished it.

Two residents were treated and transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

