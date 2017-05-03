Lake Worth apartment fire sends 2 to hospital

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

Crews responded to an early-morning fire Wednesday at an apartment complex in Lake Worth that sent two people to the hospital.

According to a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the fire occurred at 3:55 a.m. at the Dolphin Apartments located at 1517 South Federal Hwy

First arriving-crews saw light smoke coming from a second-story unit and entered to investigate Firefighters found a small kitchen fire and extinguished it.

Two residents were treated and transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.