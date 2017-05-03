17-Y.o. faces felonies for vandalizing church - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

17-Y.o. faces felonies for vandalizing church

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges for vandalizing a Vero Beach church.

Vero Beach Police Department responded to three separate criminal mischief incidents between April 9, 2017 and April 12, 2017 at Christ by the Sea Church on Highway A1A in Vero Beach involving someone throwing large rocks through the church's stained glass windows.

During their investigation, detectives received information about a criminal mischief complaint involving a window at an Indian River County residence.

Detectives spoke with the suspect in that case, who acknowledged his involvement with the incidents at the church.

Vero Beach Police Detectives obtained "take into custody" orders for the teen on May 2, 2017 with three felony counts of criminal mischief to a church.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.