17-Y.o. faces felonies for vandalizing church

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges for vandalizing a Vero Beach church.

Vero Beach Police Department responded to three separate criminal mischief incidents between April 9, 2017 and April 12, 2017 at Christ by the Sea Church on Highway A1A in Vero Beach involving someone throwing large rocks through the church's stained glass windows.

During their investigation, detectives received information about a criminal mischief complaint involving a window at an Indian River County residence.

Detectives spoke with the suspect in that case, who acknowledged his involvement with the incidents at the church.

Vero Beach Police Detectives obtained "take into custody" orders for the teen on May 2, 2017 with three felony counts of criminal mischief to a church.