Facebook to hire 3,000 more to review crimes and suicides shown live

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Facebook is planning to hire thousands of people to help review user content following multiple high-profile incidents of people sharing videos of suicide and murder.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO and cofounder, said Wednesday the company will add 3,000 people to its global community operations team to help "review the millions of reports we get every week." That is in addition to the 4,500 people already on the team.

"Over the last few weeks, we've seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook -- either live or in video posted later," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "It's heartbreaking, and I've been reflecting on how we can do better for our community."

The announcement comes weeks after Facebook faced an outcry over a Cleveland murder video that stayed up for hours on the social network before getting removed.

Not long after, a man in Thailand posted videos to Facebook of himself killing his 11-month-old daughter, before killing himself. Two of those videos remained on the man's Facebook page for about 24 hours.

"If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," Zuckerberg wrote on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg noted Facebook was recently able to stop one Facebook Live user from committing suicide by acting quickly. "In other cases, we weren't so fortunate," he said.

Facebook, like some of its peers, has touted the potential for artificial intelligence to help flag and combat offensive content. But Wednesday's announcement is a reminder that it requires more manpower for the foreseeable future.

Sarah T. Roberts, an assistant professor at UCLA who studies online content moderation, calls the additional hires a "drop in the bucket" given how much content Facebook's nearly two billion users share.

"It is catch as catch can. And it is not a matter of if another incident will happen, but when," she says.

It's also unclear if these additional reviewers will be full-time employees or contractors. Tech companies often rely on cheaper contractors in places like the Philippines, according to Roberts.

Andrea Saul, a spokeswoman for Facebook, declined to comment beyond the post.

