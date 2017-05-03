Deputies: Clearwater woman found passed out in car with drugs and screaming child

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Clearwater woman will be in court Wednesday after deputies found her passed out in a car with a toddler and a bag of pills.

Tiffany Brown, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Child Neglect. Deputies say when they pulled into the parking lot of a Palm Harbor business around noon on Tuesday, a three-year-old was screaming from her car.

Brown was passed out in the back seat of the car when deputies arrived.

The child was partially seat belted into the front passenger seat within easy reach of prescription drugs, the report stated.

Deputies say that the paramedics had trouble waking Brown when they responded to the scene.

During the investigation, deputies found a baggie of pills containing Alprazolam and Amphetamine/Dexotroamphetamine on the front driver's seat. Brown denied that the prescription drugs were hers but she admitted to deputies that she had taken Methadone.

Brown was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The child was in good medical condition and was released to a family member.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.