Pastor arrested after drugs found at his church

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

BOSTON (AP) -- Police in Massachusetts say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills at a church and arrested the pastor.

Willie Wilkerson, of Dorchester, was charged Tuesday with drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute.

Police say a search of his home and Mission Church and Victoria's Kitchen Food Trailer in Roxbury found 50 Percocet pills, fentanyl and other drugs, along with about $10,400 in cash and stolen property worth about $20,000.

Police say they're still investigating and that the 58-year-old Wilkerson could face additional charges. He will be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

