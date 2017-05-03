Pastor arrested after drugs found at his church - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pastor arrested after drugs found at his church

BOSTON (AP) -- Police in Massachusetts say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills at a church and arrested the pastor.

Willie Wilkerson, of Dorchester, was charged Tuesday with drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute.

Police say a search of his home and Mission Church and Victoria's Kitchen Food Trailer in Roxbury found 50 Percocet pills, fentanyl and other drugs, along with about $10,400 in cash and stolen property worth about $20,000.

Police say they're still investigating and that the 58-year-old Wilkerson could face additional charges. He will be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.