If you've been emailed a link to a suspicious Google Doc, don't open it. It's a scam.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

A sophisticated phishing scam disguising itself as a link to a Google Doc is currently making its way through email.

Those targeted by the scam will receive an email for a Google Doc invitation from a person they’ve messaged in the past. However, when the target tries to access the email, it spreads the scam to every person the target has ever messaged.

According to BuzzFeed technology reporter, the scam will not infect computers with malware, but it will leave your Google account open to hackers. Those who have fallen for the scam should change their passwords and revoke permission to the Google Docs app.

It’s not clear who perpetrated the phishing scam.

@Bernstein @EFF This is not quite correct. You should revoke permission for the "Google Docs" app that you have granted by clicking on the link. — Eva (@evacide) May 3, 2017

