Stuart police warn of postal thefts

Stuart police are investigating the theft of mail from the city's post office along southeast Johnson Avenue.

Investigators say thieves are using fishing tools to take mail from the drop box outside the post office.

Police say if you have mail that contains sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers or checks, then use the postal boxes inside the building.

 

