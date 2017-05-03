Concern with bill changing overtime rules - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Concern with bill changing overtime rules

The choice between overtime and comp time. That's what lawmakers in D.C. want to give private-sector employees.

Congressman Brian Mast likes the idea, but there's plenty of opposition.

The House of Representatives passed the bill along party lines; opponents fear this would take away protections for hardworking Americans.

Mast said the legislation gives workers flexibility.

At Ironworks Local 420, David Thomas wouldn't be able to meet ends meet without overtime.

"Cost of living is high," says Thomas. 

He and other workers are concerned with a new bill giving private-sector hourly employers the choice between offering overtime and comp pay. 

Mast voted in support of the bill. He says no employee can ever be forced to take comp time instead of receiving overtime.

Some Republicans agree "I think people have the opportunity to do what works for them and that's what this is all about. To work hard and have a choice," says Margi Helschien.

President Trump's administration has already come out in support of the legislation.

