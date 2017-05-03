'Cops and Scholars' kicks off in West Palm Beach

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Story Video: Click here

On the North End of West Palm Beach, the sight of police can often mean trouble.

“A lot of the time, police only show up when things are going bad,” says Sergeant William Nealy with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

This day was different, however, as the new 'Cops and Scholars’ program kicked off.

Sergeant Nealy, who started the program, says he saw the need in the community.

“We're placing all our resource on the kids that were getting into trouble, but we're not doing anything for the kids NOT getting into trouble.

So this evening was all about Darshayla, Trenasia, and Ruben.

The three kids got a free meal at Brother Jimmy's courtesy of CityPlace, and a full meet and greet with the mayor and police chief.

The kids also received gift cards to CityPlace as well.

The interactions made a huge impact.



“I got to talk about my day, I got to talk about what I did, what I shouldn't do, I got to talk about everything!” Ruben says.

WATCH the entire interview with Ruben

The experience provided perspective that could one day be the difference.

“A lot of kids…think that police officers are bad, and they should actually see the true side,” Trenasia says.

Sergeant Nealy says the program helps to bridge the gap.

“It's showing these young men and women that we're police officers, but we're people too. We can interact, and it doesn't have to be in a negative light.”