Local race car driver escapes serious injury

A local race car driver escaped serious injury after his car flipped seven times during the Pirelli World Challenge last Saturday.

19-year-old Jason Fichter is a professional race car driver from Jupiter.

“I remember everything, but it still feels like a dream,” said Fichter. “Going into professional racing I always knew something like this could happen.”

He and his family say the fact that he walked away from that crash with only some scrapes and bruises is nothing short of a miracle.

“Even the hospital doctors were confused how I walked into the hospital myself.”

Fichter says it is testament to the incredible safety features built into his race car.

“If something like this had happened on the street, there would be very little chance that the person would make it out,” said Fichter. “But these cars are designed in case something like this happens to protect the driver.”

Fichter’s car is a total loss.  He is now just trying to salvage what he can.

Fichter says this crash won’t stop him from pursuing his dreams. He wants to make this a full-time career and is already planning his next race
 

