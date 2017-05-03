Local race car driver escapes serious injury

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Story Video: Click here

A local race car driver escaped serious injury after his car flipped seven times during the Pirelli World Challenge last Saturday.

19-year-old Jason Fichter is a professional race car driver from Jupiter.

“I remember everything, but it still feels like a dream,” said Fichter. “Going into professional racing I always knew something like this could happen.”

He and his family say the fact that he walked away from that crash with only some scrapes and bruises is nothing short of a miracle.

“Even the hospital doctors were confused how I walked into the hospital myself.”

Fichter says it is testament to the incredible safety features built into his race car.

“If something like this had happened on the street, there would be very little chance that the person would make it out,” said Fichter. “But these cars are designed in case something like this happens to protect the driver.”

Fichter’s car is a total loss. He is now just trying to salvage what he can.

Fichter says this crash won’t stop him from pursuing his dreams. He wants to make this a full-time career and is already planning his next race

