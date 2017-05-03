Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

32-year-old Lacy Morris was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges Tuesday night in Broward County, in connection with the crash that killed Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell.

Morris refused to take the field sobriety test at the time of the crash. A technician drew her blood and according to the toxicology report Morri’s alcohol blood level was 0.17, which is twice the legal limit.

On Wednesday, Morris’ lawyer, Evan Hoffman, said the charges against her are premature.

“Just because they say that that’s what the result (of the toxicology report) was, there is so much that goes into that,” Hoffman said. “Did they use a proper kit? Do they have the proper warrant to get the blood? If any of them are off or skewed, the whole thing is off.”

Key West Police charged Morris on Tuesday and she was arrested later that night in Broward County.

Hoffman said she was never a flight risk and his office was in constant contact with investigators.

“We were going to surrender her,” Hoffman said. “They (law enforcement officials) had already, I guess, surveilled the area where she was. They caught her getting out where she was coming from.”

On April 8, Morris was driving to get some fried chicken at the gas station on the corner of White St. and Truman Ave. According to the police report, Morris failed to yield the right of way, crashing into the scooter, carrying Officer Braswell and Officer Bernenda Marc. Braswell died later at the hospital. Marc is recon bring from injuries.

“(Morris) was distraught.” Hoffman said. “If you speak to the officers, who were there that night, she was hysterical. This is a horrible situation for everyone involved.”

Hoffman said his office is still waiting for more evidence in the case, including the toxicology report of Officer Braswell and Marc.

“We’re still waiting on the evidence,” Hoffman said. “That’s why I’m saying, there is no real reason for them to drop the warrant at this point.”

Morris is also facing several other charges, including possession of marijuana at the time of the crash.

She is held at the Broward County jail on $170,000 bond, awaiting extradition to the Monroe County jail.