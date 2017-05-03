Nissan owners still waiting for settlement money

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

It's been 4 months since a Nissan class-action settlement was approved, but car owners are still waiting for their money.

Two years after Brittany Scardino bought her Nissan Altima, she started noticing her dashboard was becoming sticky, shiny, and caused a dangerous glare on her windshield.

"I couldn't see. I almost hit several people in crosswalks, crossing in front of me," said Scardino.

The dash was melting and her Nissan wasn't the only one. Scardino found out about a class action lawsuit and started working with the Gibbs Law Group to file her claim. She had two options, pay two-thousand dollars up front to repair her car and get reimbursed when the settlement was issued, or file a claim and wait for the settlement check to buy a new dash.

"I put it on my credit card thinking I'll get paid in the next few months, I'll just apply it to my credit card," said Scardino.

But that was almost 6 months ago. Scardino is working two jobs, a teacher during the day and waiting tables at night just to pay off the dashboard charge.

"My interest rate shot up and now I'm having to pay extra while I wait," she added. "It's not pocket change for me."

The class action lawsuit was approved in January. Attorneys say once Nissan provides the funds, car owners will be paid, but the months go by and Scardino is worried.

"That I'm not even going to see the money," she added.

WPTV reached a Nissan representative for information on the settlement. A representative is expected to reply on Thursday.