A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - It's been four months since a Nissan class-action settlement was approved, but car owners are still waiting for their money.

Two years after Brittany Scardino bought her Nissan Altima, she started noticing her dashboard was becoming sticky, shiny, and caused a dangerous glare on her windshield.

"I couldn't see. I almost hit several people in crosswalks, crossing in front of me," said Scardino.

The dash was melting and her Nissan wasn't the only one. Scardino found out about a class action lawsuit and started working with the Gibbs Law Group to file her claim.

She had two options, pay $2,000 up front to repair her car and get reimbursed when the settlement was issued, or file a claim and wait for the settlement check to buy a new dash.

"I put it on my credit card thinking I'll get paid in the next few months, I'll just apply it to my credit card," said Scardino.

But that was almost six months ago. Scardino is working two jobs, a teacher during the day and waiting tables at night just to pay off the dashboard charge.

"My interest rate shot up and now I'm having to pay extra while I wait," she added. "It's not pocket change for me."

The class-action lawsuit was approved in January. Attorneys say once Nissan provides the funds, car owners will be paid, but the months go by and Scardino is worried.

"That I'm not even going to see the money," she added.

WFLX reached a Nissan representative for information on the settlement. A representative is expected to reply on Thursday.

