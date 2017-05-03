'Emergency meeting' called at Buckingham Palace

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

An emergency meeting has been called at Buckingham Palace in London tonight, NBC News reports.

According to NBC News, Queen Elizabeth's entire staff has been called to the meeting. The reason is unknown at this time.

There has been recent concerns about Queen Elizabeth and husband, Prince Phillip's health.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.