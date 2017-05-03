'Emergency meeting' called at Buckingham Palace - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Emergency meeting' called at Buckingham Palace

An emergency meeting has been called at Buckingham Palace in London tonight, NBC News reports. 

According to NBC News, Queen Elizabeth's entire staff has been called to the meeting. The reason is unknown at this time. 

There has been recent concerns about Queen Elizabeth and husband, Prince Phillip's health. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

