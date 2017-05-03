Missing bank robbery suspect back in custody after cutting off a - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing bank robbery suspect back in custody after cutting off ankle bracelet

picture by PBSO picture by PBSO

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Austin Puppo was located Friday morning.

EARLIER STORY:     

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say cut off his ankle bracelet while on in-house arrest.

According to detectives,18-year-old Austin Puppo cut off the bracelet early Wednesday and walked away from his residence in the 14500 block of White Jade Terrace in Delray Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Austin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a unknown color collared shirt and black cargo shorts. He may be carrying a black backpack.

Puppo was arrested in February after police said he robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Boynton Beach.

Officials said Puppo has made threats to harm himself by unknown means. 

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.  

