PBSO looking for man who cut off ankle bracelet

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say cut off his ankle bracelet while on in-house arrest.

According to detectives,18-year-old Austin Puppo cut off the bracelet early Wednesday and walked away from his residence in the 14500 block of White Jade Terrace in Delray Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Austin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a unknown color collared shirt and black cargo shorts. He may be carrying a black backpack.

Officials say Austin has made threats to harm himself by unknown means.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.