PBSO looking for man who cut off ankle bracelet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO looking for man who cut off ankle bracelet

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say cut off his ankle bracelet while on in-house arrest.

According to detectives,18-year-old Austin Puppo cut off the bracelet early Wednesday and walked away from his residence in the 14500 block of White Jade Terrace in Delray Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Austin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a unknown color collared shirt and black cargo shorts. He may be carrying a black backpack.

Officials say Austin has made threats to harm himself by unknown means. 

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.  

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.