Thieves literally fishing for mail in Stuart

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

In this age of cybercrime, there's a low-tech crime that's catching the attention of police in Stuart.

Thieves are literally fishing for your mail.

On Google Earth, you can see where the mail boxes used to be, across the street from the US Post Office off of SE Johnson Avenue. Big and blue.

Stuart police spokesman Brian Bossio says they've had 10 reports of checks disappearing.

All the cases had these drop boxes in common.

"These cases kept coming and we were able to conclude that someone was going into these boxes and taking mail out," Bossio says.

Bossio adds thieves are using some sort of a fishing device to pull out the mail.

In October last year, investigators found a battery with doubled sided tape attached to a rope at the bottom of a drop box.

Once criminals have the mail, they'll wash out the checks, write a different name, change the amount and cash the check.

"These people know what they're doing," Bossio says.

"They're thieves," says Sarah Alloway.

"It's a federal offense," adds Peter Murray.

The recommendation is to always go inside the post office when mailing sensitive material.

With nothing but old screws to show where the mail boxes were, you have no choice but to go in.

"Now I have to drive up, park, get up. Get a little exercise," Alloway says, with a smile.

We've reached out to the postal inspector to find out when and if the mailboxes would be back, but so far we haven't gotten an answer.

