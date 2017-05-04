Around 14 cars hit by burglars in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Around 14 cars hit by burglars in Martin County

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a Wednesday night string of auto burglaries that occurred in Jensen Beach, Hutchinson Island and Stuart. 

Deputies responded to at least 14 auto burglaries Wednesday night at the following areas:

  • Dolphin Bar and Pineapple Park in Jensen Beach 
  • Publix on Hutchinson Island
  • Sailfish Splash in Stuart 

Shortly after the break-ins, the sheriff's office said the burglars used credit cards stolen from at least one of those burglaries.

Call the sheriff's office at 220-7170 if you can help identify the people in the attached photos.

