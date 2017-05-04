Around 14 cars hit by burglars in Martin County

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a Wednesday night string of auto burglaries that occurred in Jensen Beach, Hutchinson Island and Stuart.

Deputies responded to at least 14 auto burglaries Wednesday night at the following areas:

Dolphin Bar and Pineapple Park in Jensen Beach

Publix on Hutchinson Island

Sailfish Splash in Stuart

Shortly after the break-ins, the sheriff's office said the burglars used credit cards stolen from at least one of those burglaries.

Call the sheriff's office at 220-7170 if you can help identify the people in the attached photos.