Officials investigating death of Sebastian K9

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Officials in Central Florida are investigating what led up to the death of a Sebastian K9 left inside a police vehicle Friday.

K9 Diesel had been part of the Sebastian Police Department for about a year. He was found inside the K9 Patrol Unit parked outside the officer's Melbourne home.

Detectives won't say where the handler was when the dog died.

Management says all of its K9 vehicles are equipped with state of the art equipment.

"And that equipment is designed to, as much as you humanly possibly can protect the animal. Right now, that's part of the investigation on how it performed," said John Blackledge with the Sebastian Police Department.

The Stare Attorney's Office will determine whether any charges will be filed.