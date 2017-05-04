Officials investigating death of Sebastian K9 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officials investigating death of Sebastian K9

Officials in Central Florida are investigating what led up to the death of a Sebastian K9 left inside a police vehicle Friday. 

K9 Diesel had been part of the Sebastian Police Department for about a year. He was found inside the K9 Patrol Unit parked outside the officer's Melbourne home. 

Detectives won't say where the handler was when the dog died. 

Management says all of its K9 vehicles are equipped with state of the art equipment.

"And that equipment is designed to, as much as you humanly possibly can protect the animal. Right now, that's part of the investigation on how it performed," said John Blackledge with the Sebastian Police Department. 

The Stare Attorney's Office will determine whether any charges will be filed. 

