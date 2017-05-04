2 Men sought in Port St. Lucie home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Men sought in Port St. Lucie home invasion

Port St. Lucie police said they are looking for two men involved in a home invasion early Thursday morning. 

At 3:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Northwest Bayshore Blvd. after two men broke into a house where three women live.

At 5:30 a.m., police said they have set up a perimeter around the home, and a K9 is currently on the ground searching for the men.

Officers said it is unclear if anything was taken from the home. 

None of the women were hurt in the home invasion.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.