2 Men sought in Port St. Lucie home invasion

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Port St. Lucie police said they are looking for two men involved in a home invasion early Thursday morning.

At 3:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Northwest Bayshore Blvd. after two men broke into a house where three women live.

At 5:30 a.m., police said they have set up a perimeter around the home, and a K9 is currently on the ground searching for the men.

Officers said it is unclear if anything was taken from the home.

None of the women were hurt in the home invasion.

