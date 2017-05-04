3 Women tied-up in Port St. Lucie home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Women tied-up in Port St. Lucie home invasion

Port St. Lucie police are looking for two men involved in a targeted home invasion early Thursday morning. 

At 3:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Northwest Bayshore Blvd. after two men broke into a house where three women and a 4-year-old child live.

 

Investigators said the women at the home were tied-up with zip ties during the home invasion. The child was not tied-up. 

Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc said he believes the break-in is related to somebody who previously lived at the home. 

"They searched the house pretty thoroughly, even some crawl spaces ... this appears to be targeted. They were looking for something specific in the house," said Bolduc.

After the two men left the home, officers said the victims were able to free themselves and call police. 

Earlier in the morning, police used a K9 to search the area for the home invaders but were unable to locate them.

Officers said it is unclear if anything was taken from the home. 

No one was seriously injured. 

