3 Women tied-up in Port St. Lucie home invasion

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Story Video: Click here

Port St. Lucie police are looking for two men involved in a targeted home invasion early Thursday morning.

At 3:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Northwest Bayshore Blvd. after two men broke into a house where three women and a 4-year-old child live.

Investigators said the women at the home were tied-up with zip ties during the home invasion. The child was not tied-up.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc said he believes the break-in is related to somebody who previously lived at the home.

"They searched the house pretty thoroughly, even some crawl spaces ... this appears to be targeted. They were looking for something specific in the house," said Bolduc.

After the two men left the home, officers said the victims were able to free themselves and call police.

Earlier in the morning, police used a K9 to search the area for the home invaders but were unable to locate them.

Officers said it is unclear if anything was taken from the home.

No one was seriously injured.