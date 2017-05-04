Crash causes delays at I-95, Indiantown Rd.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.

Jimmy John's to offer $1 subs for Customer Appreciation Day

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Trump pushes school choice, making good on campaign promise

Drivers in Jupiter experienced heavy delays Thursday morning at Interstate 95 near Indiantown Road after a multi-vehicle crash.

Jupiter police said the wreck occurred at about 7:30 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., one left lane was closed eastbound on Indiantown Road, creating long delays.

Police say there are injuries involved from the wreck.