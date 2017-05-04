Crash causes delays at I-95, Indiantown Rd. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash causes delays at I-95, Indiantown Rd.

Drivers in Jupiter experienced heavy delays Thursday morning at Interstate 95 near Indiantown Road after a multi-vehicle crash. 

Jupiter police said the wreck occurred at about 7:30 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., one left lane was closed eastbound on Indiantown Road, creating long delays.

Police say there are injuries involved from the wreck.

